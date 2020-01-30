Canada's Sinclair ties Wambach's international goals record

Canadian forward Christine Sinclair tied American Abby Wambach's record for the most international goals when she scored her 184th against St. Kitts and Nevis in south Texas on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Women&apos;s World Cup - Group E - Canada v Cameroon
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Group E - Canada v Cameroon - Stade de La Mosson, Montpellier, France - June 10, 2019 Canada's Christine Sinclair in action REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

Sinclair, playing in her 290th international, equalled the mark with a penalty in the seventh minute during Canada's opening game of CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Source: Reuters

