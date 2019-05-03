Canadian Osmond announces retirement

Kaetlyn Osmond announced her retirement from competitive figure skating on Thursday, ending her career as Canada's most decorated women's skater during which she won Olympic and world titles.

"Competition has been such a rewarding part of my life," said Osmond in a statement. "Having a purpose and accomplishing goals beyond my wildest dreams has been incredibly fulfilling.

"No words will ever describe the emotions competitions carry.

"Leaving competition is terrifying, but I am excited to see what else life has to offer.”

Osmond represented Canada at two Winter Olympics, winning gold in the team event and bronze in the women's individual competition at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games along with a silver in the team event in 2014 in Sochi.

The 23-year-old skater was crowned world champion in 2018, becoming the first Canadian woman to capture the title in 45 years. She also took silver in 2017.

"Kaetlyn brought energy to our Canadian team and inspired many young women around the world with her talent,” said Skate Canada CEO Debra Armstrong.

“Kaetlyn’s accomplishments on the ice are only matched by her outgoing and kind personality and Skate Canada wishes Kaetlyn the very best in the next chapter of her life.”

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)