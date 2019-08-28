Canadian Pospisil stuns Khachanov in first round

Sport

Canadian Pospisil stuns Khachanov in first round

Canada's Vasek Pospisil upset Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-5 7-5 4-6 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the U.S. Open.

Tennis: Rogers Cup
FILE PHOTO: Aug 6, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Vasek Pospisil of Canada hits a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. PHOTO: Reuters/ Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Pospisil, who has fallen to 216th in the world rankings this year after having back surgery in January that sidelined him until Wimbledon, fired 15 aces and broke Khachanov four times during the nearly four-hour encounter.

The 29-year-old Canadian, who has never advanced past the second round in New York, will next face unseeded American Tennys Sandgren, who beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Source: Reuters

