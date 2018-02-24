Canadians beat Czechs for first Olympic hockey bronze in 50 years

GANGNEUNG: Canada earned a measure of Olympic men's hockey redemption after a shock semi-final loss to Germany by defeating the Czech Republic 6-4 in Saturday's Pyeongchang bronze-medal game.

Chris Kelly and Andrew Ebbett each scored twice as the Canadians captured their first Olympic bronze medal in half a century. It was the sixth podium finish in the past eight Olympics for the hockey-mad nation, although the worst of them all.

"We didn't want to go home in fourth place," Ebbett said. "Last night was one of the worst feelings I've ever had. To have a bronze medal around my neck is pretty cool."

A day after the Germans upset Canada 4-3 and Olympic Athletes from Russia blanked the Czechs 3-0 in the semis, the losers met for a consolation bronze so only one would go home empty-handed.

"There were a lot of regrets after last night. We woke up feeling pretty crappy. We didn't want to feel like that again," Canada forward Rob Klinkhammer said.

"I'm honoured to have won a medal at the Olympics. It's not what Canada was hoping for or what we were hoping for but I'm going to remember this the rest of my life."

Canada's only prior men's hockey bronze medals came in 1968 at Grenoble and 1956 at Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Canadians had won three of the past four Olympic gold medals with their top NHL talent playing, but the NHL did not shut down this year for stars to play in Pyeongchang, giving Europe-based players a chance to shine.

"A year ago nobody in this locker room knew we would have this opportunity," Ebbett said. "Now I've got proof I played in the Olympics. I'll cherish this the rest of my life."

Many European sides used most of the same players as in the world championships, but Canadians typically stock world teams from NHL clubs not in playoff contention.

Canada has a record Olympic medal haul of 29 this month but two historically Canadian cultural touchstone sports, curling and hockey, have brought disappointment.

The women's hockey team settled for silver after four consecutive golds with a 3-2 shootout loss to the United States. Canada's men lost the curling bronze match to Switzerland, while the women didn't reach the medal playoffs.

"We rebounded well after a disappointing game," Kelly said. "It wasn't the way we wanted it to end but I'm proud of what we've done. We worked hard to get this."

'A GREAT WIN'

Kelly, Ebbett and Derek Roy scored in the first period to offset Czech star Martin Ruzicka's strike and give Canada a 3-1 lead.

Ebbett, Kelly and Wojtek Wolski scored in the third period while Roman Cervenka scored two goals and Jan Kovar added another for the Czechs, who never got closer than the final margin in the last 20 minutes.

"That was a great win," Canada coach Willie Desjardins said. "It was a long journey and it was great to get a medal. Lots of people thought maybe we wouldn't bounce back but we really wanted it."

The Czechs missed out on a third podium finish in six Olympics after taking 2006 bronze at Turin and 1998 Nagano gold.

"We put everything we had into it," Ruzicka said. "It's too bad we don't have a medal."