Canal+ to consider sub-licencing for French football championship rights

PARIS: Vivendi's Canal Plus said on Tuesday it would consider the possibility of sub-licensing to broadcast French "Ligue 1" football games after the summer of 2020, after the French media group ended up empty-handed in a broadcasting rights auction.

The pay-TV channel, which has historically shown major French football games, will also consider taking legal action to challenge the auction's result, Canal Plus general manager Maxime Saada said in a call with reporters.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Adrian Croft)