Cannavaro secures first win on Guangzhou return

Fabio Cannavaro earned his first win since returning as head coach of Guangzhou Evergrande as the Chinese Super League champions beat Shanghai Shenhua 4-1 to claim the country's Super Cup on Monday. China midfielder Huang Bowen gave Evergrande the lead from distance, only for Fredy Guarin to equalised eight minutes before halftime.Alan Carvalho put Cannavaro's side in front six minutes later and further strikes from Gao Lin and Ricardo Goulart secured the Super Cup for Evergrande for the fourth time since 2012. "I'm happy today not just because of this result but because of the mature performance of my team," Italian Cannavaro said.

HONG KONG, Feb 26: Fabio Cannavaro earned his first win since returning as head coach of Guangzhou Evergrande as the Chinese Super League champions beat Shanghai Shenhua 4-1 to claim the country's Super Cup on Monday. China midfielder Huang Bowen gave Evergrande the lead from distance, only for Fredy Guarin to equalised eight minutes before halftime.Alan Carvalho put Cannavaro's side in front six minutes later and further strikes from Gao Lin and Ricardo Goulart secured the Super Cup for Evergrande for the fourth time since 2012. "I'm happy today not just because of this result but because of the mature performance of my team," Italian Cannavaro said.

"They were very steady and were not affected by any irrelevant factors. I'm very satisfied with the way we controlled the match from the first minute until the last." The game was Cannavaro's third in charge since rejoining the club late last year. Guangzhou started the season with back-to-back draws in the Asian Champions League. Cannavaro was fired by Guangzhou in 2015 after six months as coach but, after leading Tianjin Quanjian to third place in the Super League last season, he was reappointed to replace Luiz Felipe Scolari.

(Reporting by Michael Church, editing by Ed Osmond)