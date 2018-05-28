Captain Wood earns Rotherham promotion to Championship

LONDON: Two goals from captain Richard Wood helped Rotherham United beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 after extra time in the League One playoff final, earning his side promotion to the Championship.

Rotherham missed a golden chance to take an early lead after David Ball saw his penalty kick saved by Shrewsbury goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but the Yorkshire side did edge in front through Wood in the 32nd minute.

Shrewsbury upped the tempo after the break, and netted a deserved leveller in the 58th minute through Alex Rodman, who finished off a well-worked free kick.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time, but Wood stepped up again 13 minutes into extra time to secure Rotherham an immediate return to the English second tier after relegation in 2016-17.

