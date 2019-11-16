Cardiff appoint Harris as new manager

Championship club Cardiff City appointed Neil Harris as manager in succession to Neil Warnock on Saturday as the second-tier side look to reinvigorate their bid to return to the Premier League.

REUTERS: Championship club Cardiff City appointed Neil Harris as manager in succession to Neil Warnock on Saturday as the second-tier side look to reinvigorate their bid to return to the Premier League.

"I am pleased to appoint Neil as first team," said Cardiff's Malaysian owner Vincent Tan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have full confidence in Neil due to his principles on and off the pitch and enthusiasm to succeed. I am glad to offer him this opportunity and look forward to seeing what he is capable of achieving with Cardiff City."

The 42-year-old former Millwall manager has signed a three-year deal.

Warnock resigned last week after the Welsh club's poor start to the season following their relegation from the top flight. Cardiff are currently 14th in English football's second-tier league.

Former striker Harris played briefly on loan for Cardiff in 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)