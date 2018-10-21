Cardiff beat Fulham 4-2 for first league win of the season

Promoted Cardiff City celebrated their first Premier League win of the season after coming from behind to beat Fulham 4-2 at home in a rip-roaring clash on Saturday.

The result enabled Cardiff to climb out of the relegation zone into 17th position on five points from nine games, leaping over Fulham on goal difference as the Cottagers dropped to 18th after their worst start to a top-flight season.

Second-half goals from Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris clinched it for Cardiff after Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid had overturned Andre Schurrle's early opener for Fulham and Ryan Sessegnon had levelled for Fulham in a frantic opening period.

Former Germany striker Schurrle fired the west London side in front with a superb individual goal before clinical finishing by Murphy and Reid turned the match on its head inside the opening 20 minutes.

Sessegnon equalised with a composed finish before missing a pair of chances either side of halftime which ultimately proved costly for Fulham, the only Premier League side yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Paterson pounced on a half-cleared cross to put Cardiff back in front before late substitute Harris sealed the contest in the 88th minute, sliding in at the far post to tuck the ball past goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Martyn Herman)