Cardiff boss Warnock not envious of Wolves and Fulham transfer spending

REUTERS: Cardiff City do not have the resources to compete with fellow Premier League newcomers in the transfer market but manager Neil Warnock said they have built a squad capable of staying in the top-flight.

Since securing promotion from the Championship in May, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers have spent more than 150 million pounds, according to British media reports.

Meanwhile, Cardiff have added six players to their squad for less than 40 million pounds.

"While it's good to have money, sometimes you forget what has actually got you there," Warnock told a news conference on Friday. "You change everything."

However, Warnock was disappointed to not have signed an experienced striker, conceding that scoring goals against the bigger clubs could be his team's biggest problem this season.

"If I had their (Wolves and Fulham) money, I probably would have bought a top class striker but we're not throwing money away we can't sustain," he added.

"We have got lads desperate to show they can play, a hunger and ability. The squad is far better than last year, and even last season I thought we could give (Premier League) teams a run."

Cardiff will start their new campaign on Saturday without their deadline day signing Harry Arter as the loanee is ineligible to play against his parent club Bournemouth, but midfielder Victor Camarasa could make his debut.

Warnock admitted he was surprised to attract the Spanish midfielder from Real Betis to south Wales on loan.

"We were really surprised when Victor's name cropped up, I think Brighton offered 10 million pounds in January and a few Spanish clubs wanted him," Warnock said.

"But his wife came to Cardiff a few years ago and loved it so it might have influenced him."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)