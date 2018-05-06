Cardiff City promoted to the Premier League

REUTERS: Cardiff City were promoted to the Premier League after a goalless draw against Reading on Sunday secured them second place in England's second tier Championship.

Cardiff finished with 90 points, two points ahead of third-placed Fulham, who suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Birmingham City on the final day of the campaign.

Cardiff re-enter the top-flight for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)