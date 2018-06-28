Cardiff City sign goalkeeper Smithies from QPR

Cardiff City have signed goalkeeper Alex Smithies from Queens Park Rangers (QPR) on a three-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Smithies, who began his professional career with Huddersfield Town, made 275 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club before switching to QPR in August 2015.

"He's a lad that knows he will have to fight for his place," manager Neil Warnock told Cardiff City's website.

"Neil Etheridge had a fabulous season in 2017/18 and improved as time went on. It's great for us to have that healthy competition."

The 28-year-old made 43 league appearances for QPR last season.

