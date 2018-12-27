Cardiff hang on for valuable point at Palace

Dec 26: - CRYSTAL PALACE 0 CARDIFF CITY 0

Lowly Cardiff City survived intense pressure from Crystal Palace to pick up just their second away point of the season with a goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

Palace went into the game on a high after their surprise 3-2 win at champions Manchester City but their luck was out against Neil Warnock's battling side.

Andros Townsend hit the bar in the opening minute from a promising position after good work from Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Luka Milivojevic struck the post with a 77th-minute free kick for Palace, who had 31 shots but only five on target against the Welsh side.

The result left Cardiff one place above the relegation zone in 17th place while Roy Hodgson's Palace are 14th.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)