Cardiff's Mendez-Laing out for three months with knee injury

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is expected to be sidelined for three months after sustaining a knee injury in the Premier League club's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town last weekend, manager Neil Warnock has said.

The 26-year-old was carried off the pitch on stretcher and replaced by Callum Pearson early in the first half as Cardiff earned their second draw of the campaign at Huddersfield.

"He has done his posterior cruciate ligament, which is good news, my physio says, because if he had done his anterior that's all season," Warnock told reporters after Cardiff's 3-1 defeat by Norwich City in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"Whereas (with a posterior cruciate ligament injury) he will probably hopefully be back in December. It will be about three months."

Cardiff face a tough challenge as they look to register their first win of the season when they host Arsenal on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

