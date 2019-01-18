Cardiff sign Niasse on loan from Everton

Premier League strugglers Cardiff City have signed Senegal international striker Oumar Niasse on loan from Everton until the end of the season, the Welsh club said on Friday.

REUTERS: Premier League strugglers Cardiff City have signed Senegal international striker Oumar Niasse on loan from Everton until the end of the season, the Welsh club said on Friday.

Niasse was signed from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2016 but has managed just eight goals for the Merseyside club in 27 league appearances. He has barely featured under new manager Marco Silva.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old could make his Cardiff debut away against Newcastle United on Saturday.

"There's not many players on loan who are like Niasse," said Cardiff manager Neil Warnock.

"He's got a chance to put himself in the shop window," he added.

Cardiff are one place above the relegation zone, in 17th, and have scored just 19 goals in 22 matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)