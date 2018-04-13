Caretaker boss Moore wants West Brom to maintain professionalism

West Bromwich Albion must maintain focus and ignore talk of relegation from the Premier League in the final stretch of a dismal season, caretaker manager Darren Moore said on Friday.

West Brom are bottom of the standings with 21 points from 33 games but Moore said the players had to remain professional despite the club's difficult situation.

"We must keep the focus, 100 percent. That is the main purpose for us. Stay professional. Whatever department you are at West Brom, it is just to do that," Moore told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to second-placed Manchester United.

"We can't stop the talk around the club... there is still games to be played. It is all about the next fixture. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep planning and preparing as best as we possibly can and remain focused."

Midfielders Nacer Chadli and Sam Field as well as striker Daniel Sturridge face a late fitness test to be ready for the match at Old Trafford.

West Brom on Thursday sacked technical director Nick Hammond as part of the club's restructuring plan and replaced him with Italian Giuliano Terraneo.

The move follows the departure of Alan Pardew, who was fired as manager earlier this month. The club also sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman in February.

