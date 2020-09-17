Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MANCHESTER, England: Superb centuries from Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell lifted Australia to a dramatic three-wicket victory over England on Wednesday as the touring side clinched the one-day international series 2-1.

The pair put on 212 runs for the sixth wicket after Australia had slumped to 73-5 chasing a stiff target of 303 runs in the final game of the series.

Jonny Bairstow scored 112 as England recovered from losing their first two wickets to the opening two balls of the game to score 302 for seven in their 50 overs after winning the toss.

Australia lost their first five wickets cheaply but fought back brilliantly to win with two balls to spare and take the series against the world champions.

