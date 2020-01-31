Carrasco returns to Atletico - media

Sport

Carrasco returns to Atletico - media

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco will return to Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of this season, just under two years after leaving the club to move to China, Spanish media reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Santander La Liga - Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Santander La Liga - Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - September 20, 2017 Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

Bookmark

MADRID: Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco will return to Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of this season, just under two years after leaving the club to move to China, Spanish media reported on Friday.

Newspapers Marca and AS said Carrasco, who scored for Atletico in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid, has been drafted in by Diego Simeone's side after their bid to land Edinson Cavani from Paris St Germain fell through.

Carrasco, 26, moved to Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang in February 2018 and has not played a competitive game since the championship finished on Dec. 1 of last year.

Atletico sit outside the top four in La Liga after their worst spell in eight years under Simeone. They visit city rivals and league leaders Real Madrid on Saturday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark