Carvalhal confident Sanches can play a part before season ends

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal is confident that midfielder Renato Sanches can shake off a serious hamstring injury and play a role in the club's fight for Premier League survival.

Sanches, on loan from German side Bayern Munich, returned to his parent club for treatment on the injury that he sustained in January. The Portugal international was expected to return to Swansea this week but Bayern's doctors have opted to conduct further tests.

"Renato had to have a scan before he travelled and the doctor in Munich decided it was better to stay one more week," Carvalhal told a news conference ahead of Saturday's league clash against Everton.

"The information I have is that he will have another scan on Monday or Tuesday and if everything is okay, he will travel. He wants to come... I believe he can be involved before the end of the season," the manager added.

Midfielder Sam Clucas faces a late fitness test to be ready for the home clash after picking up a knock on Wednesday while centre back Mike van der Hoorn could be ready for action after suffering a shoulder injury last weekend.

Swansea are 15th in the table with 32 points from as many games while Everton are ninth with 41 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editnig by Toby Davis)