Carvalhal leaves Swansea after Premier League relegation

Swansea City have parted company with manager Carlos Carvalhal after they were relegated from the Premier League, the Welsh club said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Stoke City - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - May 13, 2018 Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The 52-year-old's contract expired at the end of the campaign and Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said the club had decided to "move in a new direction".

Carvalhal was appointed to succeed Paul Clement last December and oversaw an initial improvement in form, which saw Swansea rise to 13th in the table.

But they failed to pick up a victory in their last eight games of the season and finished third-bottom with 33 points.

