Carvalhal to leave Swansea at the end of the season - reports

Sport

Carvalhal to leave Swansea at the end of the season - reports

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, British media reported on Thursday.

Premier League - Swansea City v Southampton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City v Southampton - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - May 8, 2018 Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Bookmark

REUTERS: Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, British media reported on Thursday.

The 52-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season but the club are not expected to exercise their option to extend it, the Guardian newspaper and the BBC reported.

Swansea, who are third from bottom in the table, are almost certain to be relegated on Sunday.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark