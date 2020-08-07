CAS issues decision in battle for control of Stand-Up Paddleboard

The International Surfing Association (ISA) has lost its bid for sole control of Stand-Up Paddleboarding although it has won the right to govern it at Olympic level following a ruling by sport's highest tribunal (CAS) on Thursday.

The ISA had been in a long-running dispute with the International Canoe Federation (ICF) to run a sport which has elements of surfing and kayaking, with participants standing on a board propelling themselves forward with a paddle.

CAS said on Thursday that it had "dismissed ISA’s request to be recognised as the sole governing body of Stand-Up Paddleboard at the world level".

But it said that "that the ISA shall be the International Federation (IF) governing and administrating the sport of Stand-Up Paddleboard at Olympic level."

Both federations claimed the ruling as a victory. ISA president Fernando Aguerre said it heralded an exciting future for the sport.

"This includes our long-term ambition and plan to see the sport included in the Olympic Programme under the leadership and authority of the ISA," he said.

The ICF said the decision was "a strong rejection of the claim by the International Surfing Association (ISA) that it had the exclusive right to govern Stand Up Paddling."

Surfing has been included at the Tokyo Olympics and the following games in Paris.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)