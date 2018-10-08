CAS lifts provisional suspension of Russian bobsledder Sergeeva

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday it had lifted the provisional suspension imposed on Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

The provisional suspension was lifted on the basis that the anti-doping rule violation likely resulted from a contaminated product, the CAS said.

The athlete had admitted an anti-doping violation and was disqualified from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February.

Recently, Sergeeva sought a reversal of her provisional suspension which has been granted on Oct. 5, the CAS said on Monday, adding that the legal procedure continued in order to determine the possible sanctions.

