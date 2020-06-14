Cavani, Silva to leave, says PSG sporting director

Sport

Cavani, Silva to leave, says PSG sporting director

Paris St Germain's record goalscorer Edinson Cavani and captain Thiago Silva will leave the club after the conclusion of the Champions League campaign, the Ligue 1 side's sporting director has said.

Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 11, 2020 Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani during the warm up before the match UEFA Pool/Handout via REUTERS

Both players' contracts are due to expire in June and Leonardo told Le Journal du Dimanche that they would not be handed extensions.

Cavani, who joined PSG from Napoli in 2013, is the club's all-time top scorer with 200 goals in all competitions and has made over 300 appearances.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

