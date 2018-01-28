Cavani becomes PSG's all-time leading goal scorer

Sport

Cavani becomes PSG's all-time leading goal scorer

Edinson Cavani became Paris St Germain's sole top scorer ever when he netted his 157th goal for the capital side in a Ligue 1 home game against Montpellier on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Montpellier - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 27, 2018 Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Uruguay striker, who joined the club in 2013, struck in the 11th minute as he tapped in from Adrien Rabiot's cross to move past the record of Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his 229th game in all competitions for PSG.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

