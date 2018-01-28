Cavani becomes PSG's all-time leading goal scorer

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Edinson Cavani became Paris St Germain's sole top scorer ever when he netted his 157th goal for the capital side in a Ligue 1 home game against Montpellier on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker, who joined the club in 2013, struck in the 11th minute as he tapped in from Adrien Rabiot's cross to move past the record of Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his 229th game in all competitions for PSG.

