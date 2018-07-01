Cavani heads Uruguay into 1-0 halftime lead v Portugal
Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani headed the South Americans into a 1-0 halftime lead in their World Cup last-16 match against Portugal on Saturday.
Luis Suarez produced a pinpoint cross from the left and Cavani evaded the Portugal defence to power home a header at the far post.
