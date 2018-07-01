Cavani heads Uruguay into 1-0 halftime lead v Portugal

Sport

Cavani heads Uruguay into 1-0 halftime lead v Portugal

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani headed the South Americans into a 1-0 halftime lead in their World Cup last-16 match against Portugal on Saturday.

World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - Uruguay vs Portugal - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 30, 2018 Uruguay's Edinson Cavani shoots at goal REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bookmark

SOCHI, Russia: Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani headed the South Americans into a 1-0 halftime lead in their World Cup last-16 match against Portugal on Saturday.

Luis Suarez produced a pinpoint cross from the left and Cavani evaded the Portugal defence to power home a header at the far post.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark