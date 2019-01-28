Cavani on target as PSG tame Rennes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Edinson Cavani struck twice as Paris St Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 home thrashing of Stade Rennais on Sunday.

PARIS: Edinson Cavani struck twice as Paris St Germain continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 home thrashing of Stade Rennais on Sunday.

In the absence of the injured Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria also found the back of the net after Mbaye Niang had cancelled out Cavani's early opener.

Advertisement

Leaders PSG now have 56 points from 20 games and lead second-placed Lille, who beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 away on Friday and have played two more games, by 13 points.

Olympique Lyonnais, who are on 40 points, consolidated third place when Jason Denayer earned them a 1-0 win at strugglers Amiens earlier on Sunday.

At the Parc des Princes, Rennes were a match for PSG for 45 minutes but they cracked under the home side's relentless pressure after the break.

Cavani headed home from close range in the seventh minute to give Thomas Tuchel's side a perfect start, only for Niang to equalise in the 28th with a clever backheel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Di Maria, however, restored the advantage on the hour by flicking the ball past Tomas Koubek after collecting Thiago Silva's long pass.

Ligue 1 top scorer Mbappe netted his 18th goal of the season six minutes later with a strike from inside the box.

Cavani made it 4-1 in the 71st minute when he latched on to a Mbappe cross.

Elsewhere, strugglers Toulouse and Angers drew 0-0.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)