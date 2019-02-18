Cecchinato overwhelms home favourite Schwartzman in Argentina final

Italian Marco Cecchinato won the Argentina Open on Sunday with a clinical 6-1 6-2 demolition of hometown favourite Diego Schwartzman.

World number 18 Cecchinato raced through the match in little over an hour to claim his third ATP title.

Buenos Aires-born Schwartzman buckled under the pressure of playing in front of a partisan crowd and at one stage lost seven games in a row.

Cecchinato romped to the title without dropping a set all week. The 26-year-old had previously captured titles in Umag and Budapest last year.

