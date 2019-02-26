Celtic boss Rodgers closes in on vacant Leicester job - reports

Brendan Rodgers is set to become Leicester City's new manager after Celtic gave him permission to speak to the Premier League club, British media reported on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Northern Irishman has been linked with the position at the King Power Stadium since Leicester sacked Claude Puel on Sunday, following their 4-1 home league defeat by Crystal Palace.

Puel left Leicester after going seven matches without a win in all competitions - a run that left the Foxes 12th in the league standings, eight points above the relegation zone.

Former Swansea boss Rodgers is poised to return to the Premier League for the first time since being sacked by Liverpool in Oct. 2015.

Since arriving at Parkhead in 2016, Rodgers has won two league titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups.

Celtic are eight points clear of nearest rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as they chase an eighth consecutive top division title.

They reached the group stages of the Champions League in Rodgers' first two campaigns but were eliminated by AEK Athens in the third qualifying round this season.

Earlier this month, Celtic were knocked out of the Europa League at the last 32 stage for the second successive season after being beaten by Valencia.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)