Celtic captain Brown to join Aberdeen as player-coach

Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club after 14 years to join Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen as a player-coach next season, the Glasgow club said.

REUTERS: Celtic captain Scott Brown will leave the club after 14 years to join Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen as a player-coach next season, the Glasgow club said.

Brown, who has agreed a pre-contract with Aberdeen and will join them on a two-year deal this summer, played over 600 games for Celtic, winning 10 Premiership titles and 12 domestic cups since his arrival in 2007.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club ... but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter," said the 35-year-old, who will join new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass' backroom staff, in a statement https://www.celticfc.com/news/2021/march/Celtic-captain-Scott-Brown-announces-plans-to-depart-at-end-of-season.

Celtic saw their run of nine consecutive Premiership titles ended by 'Old Firm' rivals Rangers this season, with manager Neil Lennon stepping down last month.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)