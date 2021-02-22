Celtic have let fans down again, Lennon says as title hopes fade

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has apologised to fans for disappointing them again after Sunday's shock 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at struggling Ross County left their hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.

REUTERS: Celtic manager Neil Lennon has apologised to fans for disappointing them again after Sunday's shock 1-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at struggling Ross County left their hopes of a 10th consecutive league title hanging by a thread.

Jordan White's second-half header handed Celtic their fourth league defeat, with Lennon's side second on the table at 64 points after 30 games, 18 points behind leaders Rangers.

Celtic completed a quadruple treble in December by winning the 2019-20 Scottish Cup. But Lennon, who is in his second spell as manager, has come under increasing scrutiny after falling well behind Rangers in the league.

"I'm sorry (to the fans). We've let them down again," Lennon said. "It's not for the want of trying to win a game of football. So we're bitterly disappointed with that.

"We've dominated the game, we've missed some unbelievable chances and then we can't defend a set play for some reason. After that, we missed another great couple of chances.

"It's a head-scratcher for sure."

Celtic host fourth-placed Aberdeen on Saturday.

