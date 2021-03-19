Celtic will not give Rangers guard of honour, says interim boss Kennedy

REUTERS: Celtic will not give Scottish Premiership champions Rangers a guard of honour when their bitter Glasgow rivals visit Parkhead for the "Old Firm derby" on Sunday, interim boss John Kennedy said on Friday.

Rangers completed their first league triumph since 2011 as Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a 0-0 draw earlier this month, sparking wild celebrations among supporters who flouted COVID-19 rules.

With the Scottish government permitting the game to go ahead as planned on Sunday, talk has shifted to whether Celtic will honour Rangers with former boss Brendan Rodgers saying he hoped the team would show "humility and class."

"It's something that we have discussed. It's a subject that has been brought up and I have seen several people talking about it," Kennedy, who took charge after Neil Lennon stepped down earlier in their dismal campaign, told Sky Sports.

Rangers refused to give Celtic a guard of honour when they visited Ibrox as champions in May 2019.

"It was the same two years ago when we were champions and if I am being honest, I don't think such a fuss was being made about it. I don't see it as a big issue," Kennedy said.

"We spoke collectively about it and we won't do it. It's not about lacking class, nothing like that, because we're a club that always shows class and dignity and do what is right.

"But ultimately this same group of players went in as champions and didn't get the respect that time, if you want to call it that... We will just get on with the game."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged fans to remain at home and not follow them to Parkhead.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)