Central African Republic minister says Boris Becker passport 'fake'

BANGUI: Central African Republic's foreign minister told Reuters in a telephone interview on Tuesday that a copy of former tennis champion Boris Becker's diplomatic passport he had seen was a "clumsy fake".

Boris Becker has claimed diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings in London by taking up a role with Central African Republic as a sports envoy.

"The signature on the passport was not mine and the number belongs to a series that was stolen during the transitional government" set up in 2014 after the country's conflict, said the minister, Charles Armel Doubane.

He added that the country was launching an inquiry into who issued the phony diplomatic passport to Becker.

