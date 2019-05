Chadwick on pole for first all-female W Series race

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: British racer Jamie Chadwick took the first pole position of the new all-female W Series by a comfortable margin on Saturday after also dominating Friday practice.

The 20-year-old produced a best time of one minute 58.894 seconds at a wet Hockenheim circuit, with Liechtenstein's Fabienne Wohlwend second in 2:00.624 and Britain's Sarah Moore third in 2.01.538.

W Series racers compete in identical 1.8 litre Formula Three cars with a US$1.5 million prize fund for the six-race championship.

The series, aimed at helping women up the motorsport ladder, offers US$500,000 to the overall winner and has gained plenty of interest in both social and mainstream media.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)