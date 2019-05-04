Chadwick wins inaugural W Series race in British one-two

HOCKENHEIM, Germany: Britain's Jamie Chadwick stood on top of the podium as the first race winner in the all-female W Series on Saturday with compatriot Alice Powell second at a damp and overcast Hockenheim.

Spaniard Marta Garcia finished third.

The victory completed a dominant two days for 20-year-old Chadwick, one of five Britons in a field of 18 in identical Formula Three cars.

She had been fastest in both Friday practice sessions and started from pole position.

Chadwick last year became the first woman to win a British Formula Three race, and in 2015 was the first woman to win a British GT championship.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

