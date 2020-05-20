Challenge Cup final postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

REUTERS: This year's Challenge Cup final, scheduled for July 18 at Wembley Stadium, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Tuesday.

Five rounds of the competition had been completed before rugby league was brought to a halt by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 34,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RFL said it hopes to stage the event at a later date contingent on government advice and public health considerations.

The AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final, a competition for Championship and League 1 sides, has also been postponed, the RFL added https://www.rugby-league.com/article/56785/update-coral-challenge-cup-final-and-ab-sundecks-cup-final.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)