Champions Bayern stumble to 1-1 draw at Union Berlin

Champions Bayern Munich had to come from a goal behind for the fifth consecutive league game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday but still held on to top spot in the Bundesliga, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned the visitors in the sixth minute with Grischa Proemel's glancing header from a corner.

The hosts were the far better side and twice came close with Taiwo Awoniyi, who forced a sensational save from Manuel Neuer in the opening minute and in the 22nd beat the keeper but fired wide.

The Bavarians struggled to find their rhythm in the first half but after the break, as Union fans outside the stadium chanted and lit fireworks, the visitors connected a bit better.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski rescued a point in the 67th, tapping in a Kingsley Coman assist for his 13th goal of the campaign.

Bayern, who have won only one of their last four league games, are on 24 points, the same as Leipzig, 2-0 winners against Werder Bremen. Bayer Leverkusen, on 22, can take over top spot with victory over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

