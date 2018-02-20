Champions Cup organiser to summon Toulon owner over homophobic comment

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal after he defended Mathieu Bastareaud following the French international's homophobic remarks.

PARIS: European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal after he defended Mathieu Bastareaud following the French international's homophobic remarks.

Bastareaud made the comments during a 36-0 Champions Cup victory against Benetton Treviso last month before apologising on social media.

Boudjellal, however, told the French rugby website rugbyrama.fr: "At no point did Mathieu Bastareaud make a judgement on the sexual orientation of the player in question. I'm not homophobic but I've called someone a faggot. It's become normal, it's the first thing that comes to mind in an argument."

EPCR, which had started an investigation last month, said in a statement that a hearing date would be set later.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey)