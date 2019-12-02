Champions Flamengo beat Palmeiras 3-1 in Brazil's Serie A

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SAO PAULO: Flamengo's spectacular season continued on Sunday with another win, their 14th in the last 16 games, as Brazil's Serie A champions beat last year’s winners Palmeiras 3-1 away.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta put Flamengo ahead after four minutes before striker Gabriel Barbosa, whose double won the Copa Libertadores last weekend, scored another brace with a goal either side of halftime.

Palmeiras, who started the day in joint second place, got a consolation goal through Matheus Fernandes with six minutes left but were booed by their own fans as their winless streak extended to five matches.

Flamengo won the league last weekend and are 19 points ahead of Palmeiras and Santos, who host Chapecoense later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)