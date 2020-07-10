Champions League, Europa League last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The Champions League and Europa League last-16 second legs which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be played at the respective home clubs' stadiums, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

REUTERS: The Champions League and Europa League last-16 second legs which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be played at the respective home clubs' stadiums, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Thursday.

UEFA added that the two Europa League ties in which the first leg was not played - Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma - will be played as a single leg in Germany.

The Champions League last-16 matches are set to take place on Aug. 7-8 while the Europa League single leg ties will be played on Aug. 5-6.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

