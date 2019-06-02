Football: Salah, Origi score as Liverpool beat Spurs in Champions League final

MADRID: Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late goal by Divock Origi helped Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title on Saturday (Jun 1) as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in an all-English final in Madrid.



The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.



Liverpool's attacking full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson each came close to scoring later in the half while Tottenham, playing in their first Champions League final, struggled to trouble Juergen Klopp's side's towering defence.



Tottenham kept their heads after a nightmare opening and came to life when semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura came off the bench but, with Harry Kane lacking sharpness after an ankle injury, another miraculous European comeback proved beyond them.



Liverpool did not produce much of their usual whirlwind attacking football but they were more intelligent and powerful than Spurs.



Belgian striker Origi struck in the 87th minute to seal a result that ensured Liverpool ended the season on a high after agonisingly missing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, despite losing only once all season.



