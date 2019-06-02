Football: Salah, Origi score as Liverpool beat Spurs in Champions League final

MADRID: Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late goal by Divock Origi helped Liverpool to a sixth Champions League title on Saturday (Jun 1) as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in an all-English final in Madrid.



The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko.



Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. (Photo: AFP/GABRIEL BOUYS)

Liverpool's attacking full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson each came close to scoring later in the half while Tottenham, playing in their first Champions League final, struggled to trouble Juergen Klopp's side's towering defence.



Tottenham kept their heads after a nightmare opening and came to life when semi-final hat-trick hero Lucas Moura came off the bench but, with Harry Kane lacking sharpness after an ankle injury, another miraculous European comeback proved beyond them.



Liverpool did not produce much of their usual whirlwind attacking football but they were more intelligent and powerful than Spurs.



Belgian striker Origi struck in the 87th minute to seal a result that ensured Liverpool ended the season on a high after agonisingly missing out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, despite losing only once all season.



KANE GAMBLE BACKFIRES

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino took a bold but ultimately misguided gamble in fielding Kane, who had only returned to full training a week ago after almost two months out with a serious ankle injury and struggled to influence play.

Kane was far from the only player who lacked sharpness in a game of few moments of real quality, a possible effect of both sides not playing any competitive games for three weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur's English forward Harry Kane walks past the European Champion Clubs' Cup following their defeat during the UEFA Champions League final football. (Photo: AFP/Paul ELLIS)

Spurs put Liverpool under real pressure in the latter stages as Dele Alli headed over and Son Heung-min and Moura forced impressive saves from Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Origi, one of Liverpool’s heroes in their stunning semi-final second-leg turnaround against Barcelona, then killed the game with a ruthless finish into the bottom corner.

'EVERYONE IS HAPPY NOW'

Mohamed Salah expressed his delight after his redemption after injury ruined his night against Real Madrid in Kiev a year ago.



The Egyptian went off injured and in tears during the first half of last year's final after hurting his shoulder during the 3-1 loss to Real.

"Everyone is happy now, I am glad to play the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally," Salah told BT Sport.

"Everyone did his best today, no great individual performances today, all the team was unbelievable.



"I have sacrificed a lot for my career, to come from a village to go to Cairo, and to be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable for me," said Salah.

Divock Origi, who scored the winning goal against Barcelona in Liverpool's remarkable semi-final comeback, sealed victory three minutes from time with a superb low finish.

"This is a moment I'll never forget, it's a great moment for the club and for the city," Origi told BFM.

