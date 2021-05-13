Champions League final will be held in Porto instead of Istanbul - Turkish sources

UEFA has moved this month's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul, according to two sources from the Turkish Football Federation.

ANKARA: UEFA has moved this month's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea to Porto from Istanbul, according to two sources from the Turkish Football Federation.

The sources said Turkey was expecting to host the Champions League final in 2023 in Istanbul, as part of the agreement with the UEFA.

The UK government placed Turkey on its travel "red list" on Friday, effectively ruling out the opportunity for supporters of the English clubs to attend the game. Portugal was placed on its "green list" from May 17, which means fans of the English clubs would be free to travel to the game.

