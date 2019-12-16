Champions League round of 16 draw

Draw for the Champions League round of 16 on Monday (first named-team plays first leg at home).

NYON, Switzerland: Draw for the Champions League round of 16 on Monday (first named-team plays first leg at home).

Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

First legs to be played on Feb 18, 19, 25, 26. Second legs to be played March.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Christian Radnedge)