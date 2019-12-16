Champions League round of 16 draw
NYON, Switzerland: Draw for the Champions League round of 16 on Monday (first named-team plays first leg at home).
Borussia Dortmund v Paris St Germain
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Atalanta v Valencia
Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
Chelsea v Bayern Munich
Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus
Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig
Napoli v Barcelona
First legs to be played on Feb 18, 19, 25, 26. Second legs to be played March.
