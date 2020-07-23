Champions of the world but Liverpool can still improve: Klopp

Premier League champions Liverpool will not rest on their laurels having won their first English league crown in 30 years and there is still room for improvement, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Liverpool's players finally got their hands on the league trophy on Wednesday in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

Klopp's side won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles last year, but the German said that their rivals will look to close the gap.

"We're champions of England, of Europe and the world. I know what that sounds like, but it's the truth. It's unbelievable, to be honest," Klopp told reporters.

"We'll not stop. We have internal challenges and each player can improve.

"Five years ago I asked the supporters to believe us. I told the doubters to become believers, they made it happen."

Liverpool can take their league points tally for the season to 99 with victory at Newcastle United on Sunday.

