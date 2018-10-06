Championship leaders Leeds earn late draw vs Brentford

Defender Pontus Jansson headed a late equaliser for Leeds United, earning them a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford and taking them a point clear at the top after the early match in the Championship on Saturday.

REUTERS: Defender Pontus Jansson headed a late equaliser for Leeds United, earning them a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford and taking them a point clear at the top after the early match in the Championship on Saturday.

In an absorbing top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa's leaders were rewarded for their late pressure after Neal Maupay had scored his 10th league goal of the season from the penalty spot to put Brentford in sight of victory.

Advertisement

Frenchman Maupay became the first striker in any of the four English leagues to get into double figures this season when he tucked away the 62nd minute spot kick after Bees striker Ollie Watkins had been brought down by home keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Leeds, who have lost just one league game this season, hit back strongly and deserved their leveller when Swedish defender Jansson headed in from a freekick in the dying minutes.

Still the drama was not over with Lewis Baker heading just wide in stoppage time for Leeds before his team mate Luke Ayling was sent off in the 94th minute for a second yellow card offence.

Leeds' draw left them on 23 points, a point clear of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and two ahead of West Bromwich Albion. All three clubs have the chance to go top after their matches later on Saturday. Brentford moved up to fifth on 18 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)