Chances rare as Iceland and Nigeria goalless at the break

Chances proved few and far between in an uninspiring clash in hot conditions as Iceland and Nigeria went into halftime goalless in their Group D clash at the Volgograd Arena on Friday.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group D - Nigeria vs Iceland - Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, Russia - June 22, 2018 Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action with Nigeria's Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson had a freekick tipped over the top and a shot saved in the opneing five minutes and on the stroke of halftime delivered a freekick that offered a chance to Alfred Finnbogason to break the deadlock.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Nizhny Novgorod; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

