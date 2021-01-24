Chelsea, Arsenal WSL games postponed due to heavy snow

The Chelsea and Arsenal FA Women's Super League matches scheduled to take place on Sunday were postponed after heavy snowfall left the pitches unplayable, the clubs said.

League leaders Chelsea were due to play at bottom side Bristol City while Arsenal were set to host West Ham United.

"Our away match versus Bristol City, which was set to kick off at 2.00 pm today, has been postponed due to a heavy downpour of snow overnight resulting in an unplayable pitch," Chelsea said in a statement.

Arsenal said a pitch inspection and "extreme weather warnings" prompted authorities to postpone their match.

Manchester United host Birmingham City and Manchester City are away at Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur also face Everton.

Chelsea are top on 26 points from 10 games ahead of Manchester United, who have played a game more and trail on goal difference. Arsenal are third on 23 points from 11 matches.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)