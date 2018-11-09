Chelsea, Lazio and Frankfurt into Europa last 32, Marseille out

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Chelsea reached the Europa League knockout stage on Thursday thanks to a strike by Olivier Giroud, while last year's runners-up Olympique de Marseille were eliminated at the group stage.

Striker Giroud got his first goal this season in the second half to secure a 1-0 win at Bate Borisov, meaning Maurizio Sarri's side qualify from Group L with two games to spare.

However, Marseille were dumped out after they lost 2-1 at Lazio in Group H. Goals from Marco Parolo and Joaquin Correa were enough to extend a miserable run for the French side, who have now lost four games in a row in all competitions.

Lazio, meanwhile, went through to the last 32 along with Eintracht Frankfurt who eliminated Apollon Limassol after a 3-2 victory in the other game in the section.

Sevilla, the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles, went down to 10-men at Akhisarspor but came away with a 3-2 win in Group J thanks to a late Ever Banega penalty that ended the Turkish side's qualifying hopes.

Anderlecht, UEFA Cup winners in 1983, were also eliminated after their 2-0 Group D defeat by Fenerbahce.

There was a goalfest in Russia as Spartak Moscow came from 3-2 down to lead Rangers 4-3 in two minutes just before the hour mark with the home side's eventual win taking them to second place and level with their opponents on five points in Group G.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris)